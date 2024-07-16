back to top
    Doda encounter: Govt must take responsibility for repeated security lapses, says Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi

    By: Northlines

    New Delhi, Jul 16: Hours after the killing of 4 soldiers including an Army officer was reported from the encounter site in Doda, , the Congress launched an attack on the central government. The Leader of the Opposition in the , Rahul Gandhi alleged that the soldiers were bearing the brunt of BJP's wrong policies.

    “Today, our soldiers were martyred in another terrorist encounter in Jammu and . I pay my humble tribute to the martyrs and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Such horrific incidents happening one after the other is extremely sad and worrying. These continuous terrorist attacks are revealing the poor condition of Jammu and Kashmir. Our soldiers and their families are bearing the brunt of the BJP's wrong policies. Every patriotic Indian demands that the government should take full responsibility for the repeated security lapses and take strict action against the culprits who harm the country and the soldiers. In this hour of grief, the entire country stands united against terrorism,” he posted on X.

    Party President Mallikarjun Kharge also questioned the Central government alleging that the government was acting as if it were business as usual.

    “Deeply distressed by the martyrdom of 4 brave Army soldiers, including an officer, in a terror encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda. Our heart goes out to the families of our bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Bharat Mata. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and we wish them a speedy and complete recovery. No words of strong and unequivocal condemnation will suffice for these acts of violence being perpetrated by cowardly terrorists. The spate of terror attacks that has gripped Jammu and Kashmir in the past 36 days, needs careful recalibration in our security strategy. Modi Govt is acting as if everything is “business as usual” and nothing has changed. They must know that increasingly Jammu region is bearing the brunt of these attacks. We cannot endanger our Security by indulging in false bravado, fake narratives and high-decibel whitewashing. As a nation, we have to collectively fight the scourge of cross-border terrorism. The Indian National Congress stands strongly with our valiant Armed Forces,” the Congress president posted on X.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

