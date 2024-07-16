GMC Anantnag Recruitment 2024 Notification Out for Nurse, Technician and More Posts: Apply Online Now

GMC Anantnag Recruitment 2024: Govt. Medical College Anantnag has invited offline applications from eligible candidates for the engagement of the following posts, initially for a period of one year extendable upto maximum of six years (on yearly basis subject to the satisfactory performance) or till the posts are filled by the competent authority on regular basis, whichever is earlier.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on official website of GMC Anantnag, www.gmcanantnag.net.

Important Dates

Online Application Start Date: 16-07-2024

Last Date: 26-07-2024

Last Date of Submission of Hardcopy: 30-07-2024

Vacancy Details:

GMC Anantnag is looking for qualified candidates to fill up 23 vacancies for the position given below in the list:

1) Technical Assistant/Technician

– Qualification: 10+2 with science or above qualification, with two year diploma in Laboratory Assistant Course or having Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology

2) Theatre Assistant/ Technician

– Qualification: 10+2 with science or above qualification, with diploma In Theatre Assistant Course or having degree in Operation Theatre Technology

3) Nursing & Paramedical Staff/ Technical Assistant/Technician

– Qualification: 10+2 with silence or above qualification with diploma In Medical Assistant Course.

4) Speech Therapist

– Qualification: 10+2 with science or above with Diploma/ Degree in Speech Therapy

5) Multi Rehabilitation Worker (MRWW)/ Technician/ Therapist

– Qualification: 10+2 with science or a hove with Diploma/ Degree in Rehabilitation Therapy

6) Occupational Therapist

– Qualification: 10+2 with science or above with Diploma/ Degree in Occupational Therapy

7) Staff Nurse

– Qualification: 10+2 with science or above qualification with Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery/'B.Sc Nursing

8) Jr. Staff Nurse

– Qualification: 10+2 with Science or above qualification with Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery/ B.Sc Nursing

9) Public Health Nurse

– Qualification: 10+2 with Science or above qualification with Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery / B.Sc Nursing

Age: The age of the applicant at the time of submission of application form must not be below 180 years and not above 63 years.

Application Fee: Rs. 200 in the shape of Demand Draft payable in favour of Principal, GMC Anantnag.

How to Apply?

Step 1: Interested eligible candidates can apply online on official website of GMC Anantnag, www.gmcanantnag.net till 26-07-2024.

Step 2: Candidates shall also be required to submit in person or by registered/speed post a hard copy of the downloaded online Application Form along with requisite documents and Bank Demand Draft in the Office of Administrative Officer at Main Campus Dialgam, GMC Anantnag (Pin Code-192210) by or before 30-07-2024

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Official Notification ➠➠➠ DOWNLOAD PDF

Official Website: https://gmcanantnag.net

Apply Link: APPLY ONLINE (Available today)

Documents to be uploaded in PDF Format only:

1- Qualification Certificate of Diploma/Degree.

2- Diploma/Degree marks sheets.

3- 10th & 12th marks sheet.

4- Date of Birth Certificate.

5- Domicile Certificate.

6- Registration certificate from J&K State Paramedical Council/Nursing Council

7- Category Certificate.

Selection Process:

The Govt. Medical College Anantnag Recruitment 2024 selection will be done on the performance in the Written Test.