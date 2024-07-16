back to top
    Doda encounter: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha pays tributes to slain soldiers, vows to thwart designs of terrorists

    Jul 16: J-K LG pays tributes to slain soldiers, vows to thwart designs of terrorists
    Srinagar, Jul 16 : Jammu and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday vowed to avenge the death of the soldiers killed in an encounter with terrorists in Doda district.
    Four army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district, officials said on Tuesday.

    In a post on X, Sinha said, “We will avenge death of our soldiers & thwart the evil designs of terrorists and their associates. I call upon the people to unite in the fight against terrorism & provide us accurate information so that we can intensify anti-terror operations & neutralise the terror ecosystem”.
    He also paid tributes to slain soldiers.
    “I am deeply anguished to learn about the cowardly attack on our Army soldiers and JKP personnel in Doda district. Tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice protecting our nation. My deepest condolences to members of the bereaved families,” he added.
    Troops of the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late on Monday evening when the encounter took place, the officials said.
    After a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the troops led by an officer despite the challenging terrain and thick foliage, they said, adding this led to another firefight around 9 pm on Monday.
    Five soldiers were critically injured in the encounter. Four of them, including the officer, later succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

    GMC Anantnag Recruitment 2024 Notification Out for Nurse, Technician and More Posts: Apply Online Now
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

