Vicky Kaushal puts rumors about Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy to rest

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been one of the most loved celebrity couples over the past few years. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the arrival of their first child. In recent times, there had been reports circulating online speculating whether Katrina had fallen pregnant or had already given birth.

However, during a recent interview Vicky Kaushal addressed these rumors. “That's a nice question. We will definitely share the news when we have it. But for now, we ask for your patience” said Vicky.

From this response it is clear that Katrina has not been pregnant as yet and the announcement of their first baby is still awaited. Both their legions of fans are excitedly waiting for the baby news with bated breath.