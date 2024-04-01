Search
Google Pixel Buds Pro now available at 50% discounted price; best premium earbuds for Android users

The once expensive Google Pixel Buds Pro have received a massive 50% price cut making them the most value for money premium true wireless earbuds for Android users. Launched in mid 2022 at a steep Rs. 19,990, the Pixel Buds Pro were always praised for their excellent audio quality but considered overpriced due to lack of features like spatial audio. Fast forward to today, frequent software updates have added many new exciting features while the price has dropped to just Rs. 11,990 during sales and often dips below the Rs. 10,000 mark.

At this affordable price point, the Pixel Buds Pro offer unbeatable value. They deliver rich, balanced sound quality and seamless connectivity with Pixel devices. The compact, lightweight ergonomic design fits comfortably while offering an IPX4 splash resistance rating. Active noise cancellation effectively blocks out ambient sounds for an immersive audio experience. An updated equalizer allows customizing the sound signature as per one’s preferences. Touch controls are highly responsive to play/pause music, answer calls or activate the voice assistant with a simple tap or swipe.

In addition to new attractive color options, recent software updates have added support for head tracking with spatial audio on compatible devices. The hearing safety features analyze listening habits to ensure audio is enjoyed at a safe volume. Seamless switching between devices and automatic context-aware features like answering calls by voice make the Pixel Buds Pro a joy to use on a daily basis. With an impressive 7-8 hours of battery backup per charge and 20+ hours extended playtime via the compact wireless charging case, one never needs to be without music or calls on the go.

In summary, the Pixel Buds Pro have truly come of age as the most compelling premium true wireless earbuds option for Android users, especially at their new highly affordable price point of just Rs. 10,000 during sales. Loaded with top-notch features, incredible sound quality, long battery life and regular updates, they deliver unrivaled value and satisfaction as a daily companion.

