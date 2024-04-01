Everything You Need to Know About the Power-packed iPad Pro Set to Release in 2024

Apple fans have a lot to look forward to as the tech giants are rumoured to unveil their next-generation iPad Pro models in 2024. According to multiple reports, the upcoming tablets will take mobile productivity experience to a whole new level with massive upgrades like stunning OLED displays, blazing fast M3 chip and more. Here are the top specs and features that have surfaced about the premium iPads ahead of their launch:

Bigger Screens To Immerse Users: Word on the street is that Apple may introduce a slightly larger 13-inch display for the first time on the iPad Pro series. Meanwhile, the current 11-inch model is also said to retain its gorgeous screen. Both are rumoured to swap LCDs for energy efficient OLED panels to offer users vibrant colours and deep blacks.

Lightning-Fast Performance: The power under the hood is also getting a massive boost as the new iPads are speculated to be equipped with the latest M3 chip. This will allow seamless multitasking, graphics-intensive tasks and fluid gameplay. Gaming and AR/VR experiences are likely to reach new levels of realism with the grunt of this supercharged silicon.

Premium Design, Steeper Prices: Since OLED is an advanced display technology, industry experts speculate Apple may adopt a premium pricing strategy for the tablet lineup this time. While an exact figure is unknown, reports hint at price hikes around $160 compared to predecessors. Accessories like the Magic Keyboard may also get some cosmetic and functional upgrades.

Launch Timeline & Availability: Despite being initially planned for March, multiple sources have pointed that the new iPad Pro may now break cover in May due to software-related delays. Pre-orders are expected to go live shortly after with the devices hitting shelves by June. Interested buyers can stay tuned for official announcements.

This wraps up all the key intel circulating about Apple's 2024 iPad Pro series ahead of its launch. With category-defining features like never-seen-before screens and lighting quick performance on tap, they are sure to bolster Apple's prestige and dominance in the tablet segment. Only time will tell if the upgrades also justify the speculated higher price points.