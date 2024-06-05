God’s will: BJP’s Ram temple pitch fails in Ayodhya, SP wins election

Ayodhya (UP), Jun 5: The construction of the Ram temple was a main plank of the BJP campaign across the country. Ironically, the poll pitch didn't work in Ayodhya itself.

The Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, in which the temple city falls, rejected its two-time MP Lallu Singh in the Lok Sabha polls. Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad defeated him by 54,567 votes.

The Ayodhya defeat comes in the backdrop of setbacks to the ruling BJP across the state – it won just 33 seats this time compared to the 62 in 2019. One reason could have been the demolition of houses to make way for wider roads.

But some local people couldn't resist invoking the Ramayana for this BJP debacle.

“Who is Lallu Singh when Ravan couldn't save his Lanka due to his arrogance,” Prajjwal Singh, who runs a homestay, said. He alleged that the BJP candidate didn't care for the business community, and told them that if he didn't get their votes, “it won't be a problem”.

Singh also claimed that the BJP MP didn't take his campaign seriously.

“The only time he was visible in Ayodhya city was during the roadshow held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the businessman said.

As a member of the RSS affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Lallu Singh had actively participated in the 1989 agitation for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, where the Babri mosque once stood.

Now 69, he has been elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly five times – apart from the two terms in the Lok Sabha.