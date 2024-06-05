back to top
Search
IndiaRelieve me of Govt duty for Maharashtra Assembly polls, want to work...
India

Relieve me of Govt duty for Maharashtra Assembly polls, want to work for organisation: Fadnavis

By: Northlines

Date:

MUMBAI, June 5: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said he would request BJP top leadership to relieve him from the government duties so that he could focus on state assembly polls, a statement coming a day after the BJP suffered a drubbing in Lok Sabha polls in the state.

He also conceded that issues of coordination exist with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of NCP.

“I take full responsibility for the BJP's defeat in Maharashtra. I fell short in some places, and the setback in Maharashtra is my fault.

“To focus on the next assembly elections and fix the shortcomings, I request the top brass of my party to relieve me of my government duties. I will meet my seniors and communicate my expectations to them,” Fadnavis said while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Mumbai.

Fadnavis said he would hold discussions with his seniors and will work as per their guidance.

“There were some issues of coordination with chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, which we will meet and discuss soon,” he said.

 

Previous article
God’s will: BJP’s Ram temple pitch fails in Ayodhya, SP wins election
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

God’s will: BJP’s Ram temple pitch fails in Ayodhya, SP wins election

Northlines Northlines -
Ayodhya (UP), Jun 5: The construction of the Ram...

World leaders congratulate Modi over NDA’s electoral victory

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 5: Over 50 world leaders including...

Looking forward to seeing India attend Peace Summit: Zelenskyy

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 5: Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on...

Nine members of trekking team die on way to Sahastra Tal, three survivors evacuated by IAF

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi/Uttarkashi, Jun 5: Nine members of a trekking...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

God’s will: BJP’s Ram temple pitch fails in Ayodhya, SP wins...

World leaders congratulate Modi over NDA’s electoral victory

Looking forward to seeing India attend Peace Summit: Zelenskyy