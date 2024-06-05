back to top
IndiaWorld leaders congratulate Modi over NDA's electoral victory
India

World leaders congratulate Modi over NDA’s electoral victory

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 5: Over 50 leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is set to take oath this week for a third straight term at the top office following victory of the ruling Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.

From 's neighbourhood and extended neighbourhood, presidents of Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Iran, Seychelles and prime ministers of Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Mauritius have sent congratulatory greetings to Modi.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson also posted a message on X congratulating Modi and said Beijing was looking forward to a “healthy and stable China-India relationship”.

Among countries, President Macron, prime ministers of Italy and Japan and the president of South Korea have congratulated Modi on the electoral victory.

“India has concluded the world's largest elections! Congratulations @NarendraModi, my dear friend. Together we will continue strengthening the strategic partnership that unites India and France,” Macron said in a post on X.

In a message, Italian PM Meloni said: “Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us.”

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong described Modi's victory as “historic” and said he was looking forward to working with his Indian counterpart to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations next year.

“Congratulations @narendramodi on the historic victory by the NDA for the third consecutive term. Look forward to working with you to deepen the Singapore-India partnership and to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year,” Wong said on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hoped that the friendship between India and Israel continues to surge towards new heights.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term.

May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho!,” he said on X.

In his message, Zelenskyy, while congratulating Modi, said he was looking forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

“I wish the people of India peace and prosperity, and I hope for continued cooperation between our countries. India and Ukraine share common values and a rich history. May our partnership continue to thrive, bringing progress and mutual understanding for our nations,” he said.

