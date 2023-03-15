GM C, Srinagar organizes Cross Country Run for Girls

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, Mar 15: The Department of Physical Education, Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar today organized a Cross Country Run for Girls from Duck Park to Nishat Garden, covering a total distance of 7kms.

The Cross country Run was flagged-off by the Principal of the College, Prof (Dr) G.M Lone at 7.33 AM from Duck Park Srinagar and culminated at Nishat Garden.

A total of 68 students of the college participated in the said event.

Later, on the banks of Dal Lake at Nishat Garden, a felicitation ceremony was organized wherein the Principal of the college, Prof (Dr) G.M Lone felicitated the First prize winner Ifra Jan of B.A 4th Semester, Second position holder Sabiya Fayaz of B.A. 4th Semester and Sabreen Manzoor, third Position holder of B.A. 2nd Semester.

Two Consolation Prizes were given to Bisma Shaheen and Saima Yatoo.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal of the College lauded the role of District Administration and Police Department for their support in conducting the said event smoothly.