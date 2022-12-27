GGM, host Gandhi Nagar bag Kho-Kho titles

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 27: The GGM Science College today won the men’s title while women’s trophy bagged by hosts Government College for Women (GCW),

Gandhi Nagar in the inter-college Kho-Kho tournament of the Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ). In the final, Science College outplayed Commerce College

15-09. Similarly, in women’s title clash, GCW Gandhi Nagar trounced Government MAM College 14-04.

The finalist teams were encouraged by the Sports Coordinator of the CLUJ, Dr Vinod Bakshi and Aijaz Malik, Physical Director Government SPMR College

of Commerce. Roopali Slathia (Physical Director GCW Gandhi Nagar), Dr Roopali Slathia was organising secretary of the event.

Also present were Prof Yashpaul, Prof Nidhi Suri, Ramandeep Kralia, Neenu Sawheny and Neelam Chalotra. The finals officiated by the technical

penal including Gurpreet Kour, Amrinderpal Singh, Sahil Dev Singh and Rohit Sharma.