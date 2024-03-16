Search
SportsGautam Gambhir hints at IPL 2024 final date during motivational talk with...
Sports

Gautam Gambhir hints at IPL 2024 final date during motivational talk with KKR players

By: Northlines

Date:

In his return to the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise as a mentor after two years with Lucknow Super Giants, former captain and two-time IPL winning skipper with KKR – Gautam Gambhir wasted no time in motivating the team. However, during his enthusiastic address to the players, he may have inadvertently let slip the date for this season's IPL final.

In a video shared on social media, Gambhir is seen telling the squad “on 26th May, we should be there, giving everything possible.” This clearly points to the 26th of May being the scheduled date for the climax of the high-voltage T20 tournament.

Stressing on the importance of hard work from the very first day, Gambhir spoke about representing the successful KKR franchise with pride and preparing mentally as well as skill-wise. He encouraged players to train and play with the right attitude.

The veteran opener also believes in equal treatment for all, dismissing the notions of seniority. According to him, everyone in the group will be viewed the same as they work towards the common goal of winning the championship.

Players have the freedom to approach any member of the support staff to clear doubts, said Gambhir. From the franchise's side, there will be honesty in dealings with each individual.

It seems Gambhir's enthusiasm and passion for the game was on display during his inspirational message to the KKR squad. However, he may have inadvertently let slip an important date regarding the IPL 2024 schedule in the process.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

