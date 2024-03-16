Dr Jitendra Launches ‘Green Cultivation’ Along Highways, Hails Agri StartUp Entrepreneurs

JAMMU, Mar 16 : In what could be a landmark for the country, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today launched Green cultivation along the National Highways beginning from the Ramban-Banihal section of the Highway in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Minister also hailed the successful genre of Agri StartUps evolving into entrepreneurs. This he said, is in keeping with the priorities followed by Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi over the last 10 years.

To begin with,lavender cultivation will be undertaken along the Ramban-Banihal stretch of J&K National Highway. Dr Jitendra Singh expressed satisfaction that Agri StartUps turned Agri entrepreneurs have joined hands to plant lavender on either side of

the Highway and on its divider over an area of more than one lakh square kilometres.

Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that this unique initiative has manifold objectives. “It will try to help mitigate the damage caused to the environment by vehicular emissions, prevent road accidents by discouraging pedestrians from crossing the highway, and add to the beautification of the road”, Dr Singh said. This step will not only help reduce pollution and accident proneness on the Highway, but will also promote the agri start-ups involved in the Purple revolution, the Minister added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said it is heartening to witness that his idea of starting green cultivation on national highways has seen the light of the day. “Today will be remembered for J&K having set a milestone in conserving the environment for times to come”, Dr Singh highlighted.

The Union Minister said that a new era of agri start-ups began in Jammu and Kashmir, with Aroma Mission born in Bhaderwah of district Doda now being talked about the world over. “Purple revolution has served the twin objective of putting both Bhaderwah and J&K on the world man”, the Minister stated, adding that this revolution has now spread to other States, such as Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya. “By taking a lead in the Aroma Mission, J&K has exemplified that it would have a significant role as a great contributor to the agri economy of India in the next 25 years in the run-up to a developed India of 2047 as envisioned by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi”, Dr Singh said.

Stating that agri start-ups have emerged as an alternate and lucrative source of livelihood, the Union Minister said that in no time, it has attracted creative and innovative youth in their droves to make it their career as products emanating from it are fetching high prices in both domestic and foreign markets.

“From mere farmers and agriculturists, lavender cultivators have become brand ambassadors of J&K and proprietors of their increasingly growing companies, earning themselves a name and also making the country proud in foreign lands”, Dr Jitendra Singh said. They are now going to become agri industrialists and agri entrepreneurs, he added.

The Minister underscored that the government provided an enabling milieu to agri start-ups to help them sustain their businesses by providing necessary training, industry support and market linkages in the last ten years. Not a single day went by in the last decade when the government didn't take a path breaking initiative”, the Minister recalled.