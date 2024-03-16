NDA Fully Prepared For Polls, India Saw Glorious Turnaround Under This Govt: PM Modi

New Delhi, Mar 16: Asserting that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is fully prepared for the general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the opposition as “rudderless” and “issueless” and expressed confidence about retaining power.

Soon after the Election Commission announced the seven-phase schedule for the Lok Sabha polls, Modi, in a series of posts on X, highlighted the “glorious turnaround” India has seen in the 10 years of his government and said the ruling alliance will go to people based on its track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors.

“The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections,” he said with the hashtag ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' (‘once again Modi government').

Reiterating his confidence about winning the polls, the prime minister said the war against poverty and corruption will go on at an even faster pace in his third term and the emphasis on social justice will be strong.

There is much work to be done in the third term, he said.

“The last decade was about filling gaps created by those who ruled for 70 years. It was also about instilling a spirit of self-confidence that yes, India can become prosperous and self-reliant. We will build on this spirit,” Modi said.

“We are going to work towards making India the third largest global economy. We will further cement our effort for fulfilling the dreams of the youth.” Prime Minister Modi claimed that 10 years ago before the BJP came to power at the Centre, the people of India were feeling betrayed and disillusioned “thanks to INDI Alliance's pathetic governance”.

No sector was left untouched from scams and policy paralysis and the world had given up on India, he said. “From there, it has been a glorious turnaround.” In a swipe at the opposition, he said it is “rudderless and issueless”.

“All they can do is abuse us and practise vote-bank politics. Their dynastic approach and attempts to divide society are not being accepted. Equally hurting them is their corruption track record. People don't want such leadership,” Modi said.

Powered by 140 crore Indians, the nation is creating new records of development, he said.

“We have become the fifth largest economy and crores of people have been freed from poverty. Our schemes have reached all parts of India and the emphasis on saturation has yielded great results,” Modi said.

People are witnessing what a determined, focused and result-oriented government can do, he said and added that they want more of it.

“That is why from every corner of India, cutting across all sections of society, the people are saying in one voice- ‘Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar',” he said.

Modi said he can see that the coming five years will be about the collective resolve of establishing the roadmap that will guide the nation's trajectory for the next 1,000 years and make India the embodiment of prosperity, all-round growth and global leadership.

The prime minister said he derives great strength from people's blessings, especially the poor, farmers, youth and women. When they say they are Modi's family, it fills him with joy and makes him work harder to build a developed India, he said.

Now is the era to make it happen and “together we will,” he said, underlining his slogan “yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai” (this is the right time). (Agencies)