Gautam Gambhir backs Mitchell Starc to spearhead KKR to IPL triumph in 2024

KKR's ploy to secure the World Cup-winning Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc for a record sum at the auction is set to pay rich dividends according to team mentor Gautam Gambhir. Having reunited with the Kolkata-based franchise after seven years, Gambhir believes Starc has the game-changing ability to single-handedly win matches for KKR.

In an interaction with fans and media on touching down in Kolkata ahead of the new season, Gambhir reflected on KKR's key squad picks and schemes. “Mitchell Starc is a world-class performer who can turn any match on its head,” stated Gambhir. “I'm confident his impactful spells can power KKR to wins when it matters most.”

The Australian quick has a formidable record in T20 cricket with his ability to squeeze economical overs while also being a wicket-taking threat. Gambhir feels Starc is well-equipped to transform KKR's fortunes. “His experience and skills will add huge value. With support from our Indian core, Starc can be the X-factor that makes us champions,” Gambhir suggested.

KKR supporters will hope Starc sets the IPL alight with fiery fast bowling right from their opening fixture on March 23rd versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata. Under Gambhir's guidance once more, fans are optimistic of KKR scripting glory in IPL 2024 led by new blue-eyed recruit Mitchell Starc.