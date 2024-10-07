back to top
    Funskool wins prestigious awards at TAITMA Toy Contest
    Funskool wins prestigious awards at TAITMA Toy Contest

    Funskool Ltd, India's leading toy manufacturer, has won prestigious awards under two categories in the recently-held Toy Contest by The All-India Toy Manufacturers' Association (TAITMA) for its home-grown brand Giggles. The awards were received by K A Shabir, Vice President, Division and Manufacturing and Philip Royappan, General Manager, Marketing of Funskool at the Kids India Exhibition, India's leading B2B fair for toys, children's products and sports goods, held in Mumbai.

    Giggles Happy Lil' Home- Iron, Giggles Happy Lil' Home – Washing Machine and Giggles Happy Lil' Home – Juicer won the awards in the Pretend & Role Play category, while Giggles Super Doc Playset won the award in the Top Classic Toy category.Congratulating his team for their consistent hard work, R Jeswant, CEO, Funskool India Ltd, said, “We are elated at receiving these prestigious awards from TAITMA for the Giggles' products. The creativity of Team Funskool and the drive to bring joy to kids through innovative and educational toys has paid rich dividends. Just as we bask at this glory, we will continue on our mission of creating fun and providing enriching play experiences for children around the .”

     

