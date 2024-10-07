Linde India Starts Up New Air Separation Unit at Ludhiana

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Linde India today announced it has commissioned a new 250 metric tonnes per day air separation unit (ASU) at Ludhiana, Punjab.This is Linde India's second merchant plant in northern India, the other one being at Selaqui, Uttarakhand. The new ASU more than doubles Linde India's total merchant capacity in the region.The new plant at Ludhiana will enable Linde India to meet the growing demand for medical oxygen, industrial oxygen, nitrogen and argon from a wide range of customers across healthcare, semiconductor, steel, metals, pharmaceutical, paper, automotive and manufacturing. The new ASU, located inside the Hi-Tech Cycle Valley Park at Dhanansu, will also serve other industries in the neighborhood through a gas pipeline network.“Industrial gases play a vital role across almost every sector in India,” said Abhijit Banerjee, Managing Director, Linde India. “As India's economy continues to expand and diversify, we are proud to support traditional end markets, such as metals, manufacturing and mining, along with new growth segments, such as electronics, space research, defense, healthcare and solar energy. Linde's products, technology and people are helping to make our customers more productive and sustainable.”