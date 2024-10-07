back to top
Search
    IndiaCong reduced Minority Affairs Ministry to ‘Muslim Affairs’ Ministry, says Rijiju;...
    India

    Cong reduced Minority Affairs Ministry to ‘Muslim Affairs’ Ministry, says Rijiju; slams Rahul

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    agencies

    PUNE: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the Congress during its rule had reduced the ministry of minority affairs into “Muslim affairs ministry” and its leader Rahul Gandhi was now spreading a fake narrative that minorities are unsafe in .

    Rijiju said Muslims must not become the vote bank of the Congress as it was damaging the nation as well as the community itself. “As the in charge of the Minority Affairs Ministry, I want to clarify certain things.

    During its regime, the Congress reduced the Minority Affairs Ministry to a Muslim Affairs Ministry. We are trying to change that impression. Our Government is working equally for all minorities in the country. It is committed to interest,” he said.

    Asserting that the Congress narrowed the focus of the ministry since it saw Muslims as a vote bank, Rijiju said, “The Narendra Modi Government's schemes are benefiting Muslims just like they benefit other communities.

    Then why should Muslims remain a vote bank for the Congress? This is damaging not just for the nation but for Muslims as well. When they become the vote bank of one political party and its allies, it does more harm than good.”

    The Union Government will work keeping all six minority communities in the country together and will make “people aware that a wrong narrative is being spread by Rahul Gandhi and his associates that minorities are not safe in India”.

    Gandhi is speaking ill of the country on foreign soil and is collaborating with anti-India forces, the Union minister alleged. “See the sort of being played? Have you ever heard of a leader going abroad and maligning its image? People have rejected him for 10 years and now he is abusing the country abroad and joining hands with anti-India forces,” Rijju said.

    In America, Gandhi blurted out what he thought of reservations and then resorted to cover it up, Rijiju alleged. During his trip to the USA recently, Gandhi had said one can think of ending reservations when India becomes a “fair place”, which he added it wasn't at the moment.

    Gandhi had later clarified saying he was not against reservations and in fact wanted to remove the 50 per cent cap on it so that more people can be benefitted.

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Will Protect Constitution That Gives Bahujans Their Rights: Rahul Gandhi
    Next article
    Funskool wins prestigious awards at TAITMA Toy Contest
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    TecSox ALPHA Smart Display TWS Earbuds launch exclusively on Snapdeal

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: TecSox is excited to introduce the TecSox ALPHA,...

    KIN 2.0 unveils EV9 & Carnival Limousine: A blend of Innovative Technology, Design

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies New Delhi: Kia, a leading premium carmaker, once again...

    Gold jumps Rs 250 to hit fresh all-time high of Rs 78,700/10g

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi: Gold prices appreciated by Rs 250...

    Govt to set up 100 food testing labs, 50 food irradiation centres

    Northlines Northlines -
    aGENCIES NEW DELHI: Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Reliance Nippon Life Insurance launches new deferred annuity plan, ‘Nishchit Pension’

    TecSox ALPHA Smart Display TWS Earbuds launch exclusively on Snapdeal

    American Eagle launches ‘Live Your Life’ Campaign in India