Fresh Encounter Erupts In J&K's Doda, One Jawan Injured
Fresh Encounter Erupts In J&K’s Doda, One Jawan Injured

By: Northlines

Date:

, June 12: A cop from SOG was injured after encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Tantra area of Doda district on Wednesday.
Official sources said that on specific input, joint team of Police and army's 4RR launched cordon and search operation in the area.
As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces triggering off a gunfight.
During intial exchange of fire, one SOG personnel recieved bullet wound, he was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

