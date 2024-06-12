back to top
Search
IndiaHimachal has released water for Delhi, it has to go through Haryana:...
India

Himachal has released water for Delhi, it has to go through Haryana: CM Sukhu

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jun 12: Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the state has released water for Delhi, but it has to go to the capital through .

The apex court had earlier directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to the national capital and Haryana to facilitate its flow, observing the acute shortage of drinking water has become an “existential problem” in Delhi.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, Sukhu said, “We have released water. We have asked advocates to inform the Supreme Court about this. The water we have released… we are ready to give that water. There is no ifs and buts.”

He said the water has to go to Delhi through Haryana. “We have not blocked our water.”

He said he “would also collect information about those who have given wrong information in the SC”.

 

Previous article
IAF played vital role in 2024 LS Polls, flew more than 1,000 hours in over 1,750 sorties
Next article
Fresh Encounter Erupts In J&K’s Doda, One Jawan Injured
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

“Thank u for trusting me with entertaining you”, Kriti Kharbanda

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai: Kriti Kharbanda is one of the most talented...

Dialogue, diplomacy best option to resolve Ukraine conflict: India ahead of G7 summit

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 12: India on Wednesday reiterated that...

Defamation case: Uddhav, Sanjay Raut seek quashing of summons issued against them by magistrate

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Jun 12: Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray...

High growth, low inflation mark Modi Govt: BJP

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 12: "High growth and low inflation"...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

“Thank u for trusting me with entertaining you”, Kriti Kharbanda

Moovunveils ‘Moov Cool’

NueGoteams up with highly anticipated film ‘Chandu Champion’ starring Kartik Aaryan