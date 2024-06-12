back to top
Search
IndiaHigh growth, low inflation mark Modi Govt: BJP
India

High growth, low inflation mark Modi Govt: BJP

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 12: “High growth and low inflation” marked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the BJP said on Wednesday after official data showed retail inflation has declined to a one-year low of 4.75 per cent.

Party leader Gourav Vallabh said inflation has maintained a downward trend, be it in clothing, food, spices or oil, and added that its average rate in the last years was 4.64 per cent against the 9.25 per cent during the Congress-led UPA rule.

“It was almost double,” he noted.

In a swipe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh over their criticism of price rise during the Modi government, BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam too said that it was much higher during the UPA government's 10-year tenure till 2014.

Vallabh said in a statement that even the food inflation during the UPA rule was 12.1 per cent, while it stood at 3.93 per cent during the Modi government.

Other good developments have also come on the economic front, he said, adding that the Reserve Bank of (RBI) and various global agencies have upgraded their forecast for India's GDP growth after it clocked a robust 8.2 per cent in the last fiscal.

The term of the Modi government can be summed up as an era of high growth and low inflation, Vallabh said.

Citing the forecast of good monsoon rains, Islam said it would further ease up retail inflation.

Retail inflation continued its downward slide to reach a one-year low of 4.75 per cent in May due to a marginal decline of prices in the food basket and remained within the RBI's comfort zone of below six per cent, according to government data released on Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation — on a declining trend since January — was 4.83 per cent in April 2024 and 4.31 per cent in May 2023 (the previous low).

 

Previous article
Fresh Encounter Erupts In J&K’s Doda, One Jawan Injured
Next article
Defamation case: Uddhav, Sanjay Raut seek quashing of summons issued against them by magistrate
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

“Thank u for trusting me with entertaining you”, Kriti Kharbanda

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai: Kriti Kharbanda is one of the most talented...

Dialogue, diplomacy best option to resolve Ukraine conflict: India ahead of G7 summit

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 12: India on Wednesday reiterated that...

Defamation case: Uddhav, Sanjay Raut seek quashing of summons issued against them by magistrate

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Jun 12: Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray...

Himachal has released water for Delhi, it has to go through Haryana: CM Sukhu

Northlines Northlines -
Shimla, Jun 12: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

“Thank u for trusting me with entertaining you”, Kriti Kharbanda

Moovunveils ‘Moov Cool’

NueGoteams up with highly anticipated film ‘Chandu Champion’ starring Kartik Aaryan