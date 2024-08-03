back to top
    Fresh batch of over 990 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

    , Aug 3: Another batch of over 990 pilgrims, including 152 women, left a base camp here for the two main base camps in early Saturday to embark on the annual , officials said.

    This was the smallest batch of devotees leaving Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar base camp since the commencement of the 52-day-long yatra from the twin base camps of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on June 29.
    More than 4.85 lakh pilgrims have so far visited the cave shrine situated at the height of 3,880 metre, housing an ice-shivling. The natural formation, which has now melted completely, is the main reason behind the declining number of pilgrims over the past week.

    Officials said that around 5,000 pilgrims are still visiting the cave on a daily basis to offer their prayers. The pilgrimage will enter its final phase on August 14 when the ‘Charri Mubarak', the holy mace of Lord Shiva, will join the yatra in Pahalgam.
    Officials said the 37th batch, comprising a total of 991 pilgrims, who also included 41 sadhus and nine sadhvis, left Bhagwati nagar base camp for the valley amid tight security arrangements around 3.30 am.

    While 815 pilgrims are heading for the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route, 176 yatris have opted for the 14-km Baltal track, the officials said.

