    Chandigarh-Manali highway closed; tourists stranded since last night after landslides at 3 points

    Mandi, Aug 3: Due to heavy rainfall and landslides at three locations—5 Mile, 6 Mile, and 9 Mile—on the Chandigarh-Manali Highway between Mandi and Pandoh, the route has been closed since 9:30 pm last night.
    While light vehicles are being redirected via-Kataula and Gohar , an alternate routes, a large number of vehicles are stranded on both sides.

    Mandi ASP Sagar Chander stated that debris at 5 Mile and 6 Mile has been cleared, but significant obstruction at 9 Mile is expected to take time to remove. The highway is anticipated to reopen by 10:00 AM today.

    “Though the National Highway between Pandoh and Aut is open, damage and congestion near Dyod Nala and Jogini Mata Temple are causing traffic delays. Police are managing one-way traffic at these points to alleviate the congestion” he added.

