Freight train from Kathua station runs without drivers, covers 80 km at high speed

A major eventuality was averted by the Almighty, as a freight train, which was at a halt at Kathua Station today morning, suddenly started running due to a slope towards Pathankot, without the driver, according to a report. The train was stopped near Ucchi Bassi in Mukerian, Punjab after covering 80 kilometer run. An inquiry into the matter has been started, said Jammu's Divisional Traffic Manager.

The train reportedly covered 80 kms without drivers at a very high speed.

Reacting to the incident, a social media user said that this was a concerning incident that raised questions about railway safety protocols and the need for thorough investigations to prevent such occurrences in the future. Another person from Unchi Bassi reacted that the incident could have ended into a major tragegy.

“A Freight Train was standing at Kathua Station in Jammu. Suddenly, it started running WITHOUT the PILOT 😵 Train drove for 80+ kms WITHOUT any DRIVER. Train was stopped near Ucchi Bassi in Mukerian, Punjab. Now, @RailMinIndia has initiated an inquiry.”

