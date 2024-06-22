back to top
Search
JammuFour held for providing shelter to terrorists in Doda
JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

Four held for providing shelter to terrorists in Doda

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Jun 21: Four people have been arrested for allegedly providing shelter and food to terrorists involved in the attack on security forces in Doda district last week, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Javid Iqbal said.

The terrorists had attacked a joint checkpost of the army and police at Chattergalla and Kota Top areas of the district on June 11 and 12, injuring six army personnel and two policemen.

Police have arrested “terror associates” Sadar Wani, Mubashir and Sajjad, all residents of Draman village in Tanta Panchayat of the Gandoh Sub Division, the Doda SSP said.

They provided food and logistics to Pakistani terrorists in exchange for money, Iqbal said.

Official sources here on Friday said that four suspects have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the June 12 terror attack at Kota Top in the Tanta area of Gandoh.

They were shifted to the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) at the district headquarters for further investigation into the matter, the sources added.

Security forces on June 11-12 launched a combing operation in the Chattergala area of Bhaderwah and Tanta Top area of Gundoh following two terror-related incidents.

On June 11, five army soldiers and one SPO of J&K Police were injured when terrorists fired upon them at Chattergala on the Bhaderwah-Bani road.

Moreover, on June 12 evening, a policeman was injured when hiding terrorists opened fire upon security forces in the forest area and fled away.

Previous article
Kejriwal to remain in jail for more days as HC stays Bail Order
Next article
LG inaugurates Army’s Dagger Heritage Complex at Baramulla
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K LG Performs Pratham Pooja to Mark the Commencement of Amarnath Yatra

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today performed...

Without Legal Aid there is no Rule of law: Justice Khanna

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, JUNE 21: The J&K Legal Services Authority, under...

LG inaugurates Army’s Dagger Heritage Complex at Baramulla

Northlines Northlines -
Lauds Dagger Division team for preserving J&K's rich heritage,...

How J&K Crime Branch nabbed wanted gangster Rohit Rana from Punjab

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Jun 21: Jammu and Kashmir police has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Justin Timberlake insists ‘he only had one drink’, freaked out in...

‘I don’t see…’: Gautam Gambhir addresses his future as potential India...

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET...