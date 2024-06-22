Four held for providing shelter to terrorists in Doda

Jammu Tawi, Jun 21: Four people have been arrested for allegedly providing shelter and food to terrorists involved in the attack on security forces in Doda district last week, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Javid Iqbal said.

The terrorists had attacked a joint checkpost of the army and police at Chattergalla and Kota Top areas of the district on June 11 and 12, injuring six army personnel and two policemen.

Police have arrested “terror associates” Sadar Wani, Mubashir and Sajjad, all residents of Draman village in Tanta Panchayat of the Gandoh Sub Division, the Doda SSP said.

They provided food and logistics to Pakistani terrorists in exchange for money, Iqbal said.

Official sources here on Friday said that four suspects have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the June 12 terror attack at Kota Top in the Tanta area of Gandoh.

They were shifted to the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) at the district headquarters for further investigation into the matter, the sources added.

Security forces on June 11-12 launched a combing operation in the Chattergala area of Bhaderwah and Tanta Top area of Gundoh following two terror-related incidents.

On June 11, five army soldiers and one SPO of J&K Police were injured when terrorists fired upon them at Chattergala on the Bhaderwah-Bani road.

Moreover, on June 12 evening, a policeman was injured when hiding terrorists opened fire upon security forces in the forest area and fled away.