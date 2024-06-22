LG inaugurates Army’s Dagger Heritage Complex at Baramulla

Lauds Dagger Division team for preserving J&K's rich heritage, ancient architecture & its cultural ethos

BARAMULLA, JUNE 21: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the Dagger Heritage Complex of the Indian Army at Baramulla.

In his address, the Lt Governor appreciated the remarkable work done by Dagger Division team for preserving J&K's timeless and rich civilizational heritage, ancient architecture and its cultural ethos.

Paying tributes to the brave-hearts of the Indian Army, the Lt Governor said the Heritage Corner, Laser Light and Sound Show, Dagger Division and Formation Museum offers glimpses of cultural treasures and many sacrifices of our brave soldiers, who have always done the country proud and have ensured that citizens sleep peacefully every night.

He said the motto ‘Mera Har Kaam, Desh Ke Naam' inscribed on the Dagger War Memorial is the reflection of the dedication and bravery of our army personnel and their devotion to the nation.

The Lt Governor called upon the people, especially the youth, to visit the Dagger Heritage Complex and learn and understand the ancient civilization and cultural traditions, wisdom and knowledge.

“The present and future generations must follow the vision of Vikas and Virasat to create a strong cultural ecosystem in the society,” he said.

The Lt Governor reiterated the resolve of the UT Administration, Indian Army and all security forces towards protecting the interests of the citizens and ensuring a safe and secure environment for them.

As Jammu Kashmir is marching ahead on the path of prosperity and progress, it is also the responsibility of every citizen to strengthen national unity and isolate anti-national elements and those disrupting the peace, he said.

The Lt Governor also lauded the Indian Army and its various divisions for its selfless service to the society and preserving the precious cultural and spiritual heritage of Jammu Kashmir.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor paid his obeisance at the ancient Boniyar Temple. He also unveiled the bust of Late Sh Raja Nazar Boniyari, a renowned literary personality from Baramulla.

A laser and sound show display depicted the army operations and history of Boniyar Temple.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Maj Gen Rajesh Sethi, GOC 19 Infantry Division; Sh Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Sh Vivek Gupta, DIG NKR; Sh Minga Sherpa, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, senior officers of Army, Civil and Police administration and prominent citizens from different walks of life were present.