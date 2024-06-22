Kejriwal to remain in jail for more days as HC stays Bail Order

New Delhi, June 21: The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim stay on the trial court’s order giving bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The High Court also issued notice to Kejriwal seeking his response on ED’s plea challenging the trial court’s June 20 order by which he was granted bail.

“Till the pronouncement of this order, the operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed,” a vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said.

The court said it was reserving the order for 2-3 days as it wanted to go through the entire records.

Earlier in the day, the division bench said the trial court order shall not be given effect to till the high court hears the matter.