Fortnite removed from Samsung Galaxy Store amid legal battle with Epic Games

Fortnite Removed From Galaxy Store As Dispute With Samsung Intensifies

One of the most popular gaming franchises is no longer available for download on Samsung devices as tensions escalate between Epic Games and the electronics giant. Fortnite, the globally popular battle royale game, has been pulled from Samsung's Galaxy Store after being available for over a year on Android devices.

While no official reason was given, this move comes amidst Epic's legal proceedings against Apple over app store fees. As a non-Google Play Store method of downloading Fortnite, Samsung's option was targeted in an apparent escalation of Epic's anti-monopoly campaign. By removing the title, players with Samsung phones can now only access the game through third party app installers unless the dispute is resolved.

For months, Epic has protested mandatory payments to Apple and Google for in-app purchases, arguing they amount to an unfair “tax.” After introducing direct payment options to bypass store fees, Fortnite was promptly removed from both app markets, resulting in Epic filing lawsuits. With Samsung now caught in the crossfire, the Korean tech company risks losing app users as the fight intensifying.