“Pakistan hasn’t learnt from its history,” says PM Modi on 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil (Ladakh), Jul 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned Pakistan that its nefarious plans would not materialise, as our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force and the enemy will be given a befitting reply.



Speaking during Kargil Vijay Diwas Shradhanjali Samaroh in Drass, Ladakh, PM Modi said that Kargil Vijay Diwas tells us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal.

“Today, the majestic land of Ladakh marks a significant milestone – 25 years since the triumphant victory of Kargil. Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us that the sacrifices made for our nation are eternal and forever remembered. As time passes, days turn into months, months into years, and years into centuries – the names of those who laid down their lives for the sake of national security remain etched in our collective memory, forever immortalised!” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that he feels fortunate to have been among our soldiers during the Kargil War as a common citizen.

“Now, as I stand again on the sacred soil of Kargil, it's natural for those memories to resurface. I remember how our forces successfully executed the operation despite the extreme and challenging battle conditions,” he added.

He further attacked Pakistan and said that the neighbouring country has not learned anything from its history and is carrying out a proxy war.

“Pakistan has failed in all its nefarious attempts in the past. But Pakistan has not learned anything from its history. It is trying to keep itself relevant with the help of terrorism and proxy war. Today I am speaking from a place where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly, I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed. Our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force and the enemy will be given a befitting reply,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that falsehood and terror were defeated in the face of truth.

“I bow down with respect to all the brave warriors who brought victory to the country. I pay homage to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in Kargil to protect the motherland. In Kargil, we not only won the war, we also gave a wonderful example of ‘truth, restraint and strength'. You know, India was trying for peace at that time, and in return, Pakistan once again showed its untrustworthy face. But falsehood and terror were defeated in the face of truth,” said PM Modi.

He further said that India will defeat every challenge that comes in the way of development.

“Be it Ladakh or Jammu and Kashmir, India will defeat every challenge that comes in the way of development. In a few days, on August 5, it will be 5 years since Article 370 was abolished. Jammu and Kashmir is talking about a new future, talking about big dreams… Along with infrastructure development, the tourism sector is also growing rapidly in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. After decades, a cinema hall has opened in Kashmir. After 3 and a half decades, the Tazia procession was taken out in Srinagar for the first time. Our heaven on earth is rapidly moving towards peace and harmony,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the Agnipath scheme during his address in Ladakh's Kargil on Friday on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Highlighting the scheme, PM Modi said that the goal of Agnipath was to make the Army young and keep the Army continuously fit for war. He said that the major reforms in the army have been a long-standing demand.

“The country has felt the need for major reforms in the defence sector for decades. The army has been demanding this for years, but unfortunately, it was not given enough importance earlier. The Agnipath scheme is also an example of the necessary reforms done in the Army. For decades, discussions have been going on in Parliament and many committees on making the army young,” PM Modi said during his address.

He said that the average age of soldiers in India being higher than the global average was a concern raised over the years and Agnipath resolved the matter.

“The average age of Indian soldiers being more than the global average has been a cause of concern. That is why this issue has also been raised in many committees for years. However, the will to solve this challenge related to the security of the country was not shown earlier. The country has addressed this concern through the Agneepath scheme,” he said.

“Some people used to think that the Army means saluting politicians, doing parades but for us, the Army means the faith of 140 crore countrymen. The goal of Agneepath is to make the army young. The goal of Agneepath is to keep the army continuously fit for war,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi paid tribute to bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in the 1999 Kargil War. The Prime Minister laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh, on the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates the success of Operation Vijay in 1999. During this conflict, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists. (Agencies)