    Indian soldiers forced enemy to kneel, made country proud by hoisting Tricolour again in Kargil,” Amit Shah

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 26: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Indian soldiers displayed the ultimate valour in the inaccessible hills of the Himalayas during the War and forced the enemy army to kneel.

    Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the unwavering resolve of the valour of the brave soldiers of the Army, he said.
    “During the Kargil War, the brave soldiers displayed the ultimate valour in the inaccessible hills of the Himalayas and forced the enemy army to kneel and made the country proud by hoisting the Tricolour again in Kargil,” Shah said in a post on X.
    The home minister said the grateful nation would never forget the sacrifice and dedication of the Indian soldiers.
    “Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute the brave soldiers who protected the motherland with their courage in this war,” he said in the post in Hindi.
    On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of ‘Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in .
    The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate 's victory over Pakistan in the war. (Agencies)

    PM Modi Executes ‘First Blast’ of World’s Highest Shinkun La Tunnel Amid Kargil Vijay diwas Commemorations
    “Pakistan hasn’t learnt from its history,” says PM Modi on 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

