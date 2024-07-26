back to top
    PM Modi Executes ‘First Blast’ of World’s Highest Shinkun La Tunnel Amid Kargil Vijay diwas Commemorations

    By: Northlines

    , Jul 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out the “first blast” for the construction of a tunnel that aims to provide all-weather connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of .

    Modi carried out the “first blast”, marking the start of construction of the Shinkun La tunnel, remotely from Ladakh's Drass.
    The project consists of a 4.1-kilometre twin-tube tunnel, to be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha Road, to provide all-weather connectivity to .
    “Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the . The Shinkun La tunnel will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of our armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in Ladakh,” a spokesperson said. (Agencies)

