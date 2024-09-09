back to top
    Former RAW chiefs refute claims in hijacking series, say intelligence work demands careful analysis

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In recent news, the highly-anticipated series on the infamous 1999 Indian Airlines hijacking has garnered attention both for its gripping retelling of events as well as claims of factual inconsistencies. Two former senior officials from the and Analysis Wing (RAW), 's external intelligence agency, spoke to this publication to provide their perspective on some key aspects portrayed in the series.

    Anand Arni, a former Special Secretary of RAW, and AS Dulat, its ex-Chief, categorically denied that any warnings about a potential hijacking were received beforehand. Arni traced the source of this “urban legend” to an outdated book written by a former agency member without access to proper information. Both emphasized that intelligence gathering yields many unverified leads which require assessment and analysis before actions can be taken.

    The officials also refuted claims around certain details unveiled during the hijacking, such as discovery of RDX explosives onboard. While explosive materials were rumored to be among the hijackers' demands, neither Arni nor Dulat had knowledge of this. Their priority, Dulat stressed, was resolving the crisis promptly to ensure hostage safety.

    On depiction of the agency scrambling for information through media reports, Arni clarified that their crisis response was already underway parallel to the . Dulat corroborated this, recounting receiving an urgent summons amid celebrations to coordinate the high-level response.

    Without directly addressing the series, the veteran intelligence operators appear to have taken aim at perceived distortions of their operations for dramatic purposes. Their assertions aim to separate fact from popularized fiction, underscoring the nuanced realities of such sensitive incidents. While intelligently crafted retaliation undoubtedly captivates viewers, the facts according open room for more accuracy-focused accounts.

    Stree 2 emerges as third highest earning Hindi film ever with worldwide sales crossing Rs. 759 crore
    Renowned Tamil film producer Dilli Babu passes away at 50
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

