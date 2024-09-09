back to top
    Renowned Tamil film producer Dilli Babu passes away at 50
    Entertainment

    Renowned Tamil film producer Dilli Babu passes away at 50

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In a tragic loss to the Tamil film industry, one of the renowned film producers Dilli Babu passed away in Chennai at the young age of 50. Known for backing unique cinematic concepts through his production house Axess Film Factory, Dilli Babu was instrumental in giving many aspiring directors and talents their big break in the industry.

    Some of the noteworthy projects backed by the creative producer include the blockbuster thriller Ratsasan and the romantic-comedy Oh My Kadavule. Through strong script sense and focus on fresh storytelling, Dilli Babu gained recognition for supporting debut filmmakers and relatively new directors with novel ideas. Since his debut in 2015, he nurtured talents like ARK Saravan, Mu Maran, Ashwath Marimuthu, Sathish Selvakumar, M Sakthivel and PV Shankar among others.

    The news of his untimely demise has left the film fraternity in deep shock and sorrow. Many acclaimed personalities expressed their grief on social media, reminiscing his vision, passion and commitment towards new-age cinema. Directors who benefited from his backing like ARK Saravan and Ashwath Marimuthu mourned the loss of their mentor, while music composer Ghibran called it a significant loss to the of cinema.

    Dilli Babu was known for recognizing talents with promising concepts and taking risks on out-of-the-box storytelling. His support proved instrumental in the growth of many young filmmakers. Tamil cinema has lost a passionate champion of creative cinema who leaves behind an inspiring legacy. The industry will surely miss his contributions and understanding nature that encouraged new voices.

    Former RAW chiefs refute claims in hijacking series, say intelligence work demands careful analysis
    Potential of Swiss-Indian partnership in rising $50 billion medical technology industry
