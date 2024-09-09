back to top
    Stree 2 emerges as third highest earning Hindi film ever with worldwide sales crossing Rs. 759 crore

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    “Stree 2” continues its impressive run at the box office

    The supernatural comedy “Stree 2” starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor has maintained its dominance over rival releases despite recent festivals, emerging as one of the highest earning Hindi films of all time.

    In its fourth weekend, the film received a boost in collections. According to reports, the Amar Kaushik directorial collected approximately Rs. 8.5 crore on Saturday, up 88% from the previous day. Sunday saw revenues climb even higher to around Rs. 10.75 crore.

    This strong performance has taken “Stree 2's” total domestic box office revenues beyond Rs. 527 crore. The film has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Sunny Deol's “Gadar 2”, and is only behind Shah Rukh Khan's “Pathaan” among Hindi language films.

    Impressively, “Stree 2's” worldwide ticket sales have crossed an estimated Rs. 759.30 crore. This cements its place as one of the highest grossing Indian movies globally.

    The success of “Stree 2” is notable given it faced no lack of competition upon release. However, it has consistently drawn large audiences over its run. Upcoming titles like Kareena Kapoor Khan's thriller “The Buckingham Murders” may offer stiff competition, but “Stree 2” is showing no signs of slowing down yet.

    Director Amar Kaushik has hinted at more installments in the works. This hit franchise appears poised to continue expanding its popularity and box office records.

    How potato skin sabzi can help alleviate painful muscle cramps
    Former RAW chiefs refute claims in hijacking series, say intelligence work demands careful analysis
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

