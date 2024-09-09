back to top
Search
    Life StyleHow potato skin sabzi can help alleviate painful muscle cramps
    Life Style

    How potato skin sabzi can help alleviate painful muscle cramps

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Muscle cramps can be an uncomfortable condition that many people experience from time to time. Actress Bhagyashree recently shared a simple home recipe that may help provide relief from these painful spasms. She suggested making a vegetable curry using potatoes with their skins still intact as a natural way to boost intake of key minerals that muscles need.

    Potassium and magnesium play an important role in muscle function and their deficiency can sometimes trigger cramps. Potato skins are a good source of both nutrients. By not peeling potatoes before cooking them, one can easily add these minerals to their diet through a tasty sabzi. Bhagyashree demonstrated a basic recipe that simply involves stir-frying boiled unpeeled potatoes with various spices like cumin, coriander and chili powders.

    Experts validated that potato skins effectively increase potassium intake, which can help prevent cramps, especially those resulting from electrolyte imbalances. They are also rich in fiber and vitamins. However, if cramps are caused by dehydration or circulation issues, diet alone may not suffice. It is always best to consult a doctor to first identify the underlying cause and receive the most appropriate treatment or lifestyle recommendations.

    Overall, potato skin sabzi provides a convenient way to incorporate the benefits of potato skins through a satisfying home-cooked meal. While evaluating its effectiveness for any medical condition, maintaining proper hydration and a balanced diet continues to be important for overall wellness.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Effective Food Washing Techniques to Prevent Illness during Monsoon
    Next article
    Stree 2 emerges as third highest earning Hindi film ever with worldwide sales crossing Rs. 759 crore
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Effective Food Washing Techniques to Prevent Illness during Monsoon

    Northlines Northlines -
    Monsoon Cleaning: Key Foods to Clean Thoroughly to Prevent...

    Discover the Key Differences Between Hair Thinning and Hair Breakage

    Northlines Northlines -
    What's The Difference Between Hair Thinning and Hair Breakage? Many...

    Can ‘Face Basting’ with Diaper Rash Cream Really Give You Baby Soft Skin?

    Northlines Northlines -
    Is 'Face Basting' the Secret to Baby Soft Skin? While...

    How Amla and Dates May Help with Anaemia but Diet Remains Crucial

    Northlines Northlines -
    Can These Two Popular Fruits Help Combat Anaemia? Experts...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India scripts history at Paris Paralympics 2024 with unprecedented 29 medal...

    All Eyes on Much-Anticipated iPhone 16 Series Launch by Apple Tonight

    Census panel disbanded amid concerns over delayed population surveys in India