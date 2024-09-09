back to top
    Effective Food Washing Techniques to Prevent Illness during Monsoon
    Life Style

    Effective Food Washing Techniques to Prevent Illness during Monsoon

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Monsoon Cleaning: Key Foods to Clean Thoroughly to Prevent Illness

    The monsoon season brings much anticipated relief from the heat but also increases the risk of foodborne illnesses. As humidity rises, it creates an for harmful bacteria and fungi to easily grow on foods. However, taking some simple steps like thoroughly washing certain foods can effectively safeguard during this time.

    According to experts, the increased moisture accelerates the spoilage process, especially in foods with high water content. This provides an ideal breeding ground for microbes, which can damage the food structure and potentially cause infections when consumed. Even processed foods are not immune, as damaged packaging allows moisture to enter and lead to contamination.

    Key foods that deserve extra attention when it comes to washing are fruits and vegetables. Thoroughly rinsing produce removes any residual dirt or pesticides. This includes those with skins like apples as well as melon and citrus. Eggs should also be washed to remove exterior contaminants prior to cooking. Meat and poultry need to be rinsed under running water to flush away debris, followed by proper cooking to kill harmful bacteria. Seafood like fish and shellfish require washing to remove sand or silt. Nuts, seeds and dried fruits too need washing to eliminate dust and chemicals and prevent microbial growth. Even fresh herbs commonly used like coriander and mint need cleaning before use.

    The right technique is important to remove harmful organisms and chemicals. Experts recommend using cold water and a produce brush for tough skins. Soaking certain vegetables in a vinegar or baking soda solution also removes pesticides. Peeling produces like fruits when possible eliminates outer layers that may carry more contaminants, if feasible. Thorough washing with these simple steps can go a long way in safeguarding health during the rainy season.

