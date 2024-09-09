Discover the Key Differences Between Hair Thinning and Hair Breakage

What's The Difference Between Hair Thinning and Hair Breakage?

Many people struggle with thinning hair or excessive hair breakage and assume the solutions are the same. However, hair thinning and hair breakage are caused by different issues and require tailored approaches. Let's take a closer look at what causes each and how best to combat them.

Hair thinning, also called hair loss, refers to decreasing hair density and balding, where existing hair falls out and stops growing back. Genetics, aging, hormones, health issues, stress, and nutritional deficits are common instigators. On the flip side, hair breakage happens when hair strands split or rupture mid-length or at the ends below the scalp. Over-styling, harsh chemicals, lack of conditioning, and UV damage typically contribute to breakage.

While the root sources diverge, is treatment one-size-fits-all? Not at all. For hair thinning, solutions may involve medications, supplements, or lifestyle tweaks depending on individual circumstances. Solving breakage often means moisturizing frequently, applying heat protectants, avoiding tight styles, and protecting hair from environmental assaults.

Common mistakes like crash dieting, pulling hair tight, or neglecting conditioning leave hair vulnerable to both thinning and breakage. Maintaining strong, beautiful locks requires addressing their unique needs separately through specialized at-home routines and professional care when required. With strategic care tailored to specific areas of concern, you can keep hair in its healthiest state.