Check if your iPhone, iPad or Mac can get Apple Intelligence through a software update

Experience cutting-edge AI right on your existing Apple device

Apple's highly anticipated launch event revealed new ways to experience artificial intelligence across iPhones, iPads and Macs. The good news? Select older Apple devices can also gain these intelligent features through simple software updates.

If you own an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, recent iPad Air or iPad Pro models, you may soon have access to Apple Intelligence. Powered by the company's on-device neural engine and private cloud computing, this new AI brings generative text editing, image creation and more humanlike Siri to compatible devices.

Text writing tools can enhance language quality, organize thoughts and proofread work. Visual AI experiences include transforming text into graphic emojis and animating images. An improved digital assistant aims to offer natural, personalized conversations regardless of query type.

While the latest iPhones based on Apple's fastest A17 chip are confirmed to support these abilities, many recent devices stand to gain them too. Software updates expected later this year could bring Apple Intelligence to iPads with the M1 or newer silicon and Macs utilizing Apple's in-house processors.

This coverage highlights which iPhones, iPads and Macs specifically meet eligibility requirements to experience the next generation of on-device artificial intelligence slated to arrive through standard software rollout. By simply keeping systems current, many current Apple owners may soon have access to cutting-edge AI capabilities built directly into products they already own.