Former Pakistan Player Says India Should Skip Champions Trophy in Pakistan for Security Reasons

Indian Team Should Avoid Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy: Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria has said that the Indian cricket team should avoid travelling to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy due to ongoing political tensions and security concerns between the neighboring nations. Speaking in an interview, Kaneria noted that the situation in Pakistan is unpredictable and the safety of players should be the top priority. He pointed out that India did not travel to Pakistan for the recent Asia Cup due to security issues.

While PCB has been upgrading cricket stadium infrastructure in Pakistan, Kaneria believes more work needs to be done to meet international safety standards before hosting a big tournament. He acknowledged PCB's efforts but said venues must be of the highest calibre to host elite teams. With relations between India and Pakistan currently in a fragile state, Kaneria feels the BCCI will likely prefer a neutral venue like UAE to ensure the tournament goes ahead smoothly.