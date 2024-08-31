back to top
Search
    SportsCricketFormer Pakistan Player Says India Should Skip Champions Trophy in Pakistan for...
    SportsCricket

    Former Pakistan Player Says India Should Skip Champions Trophy in Pakistan for Security Reasons

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Indian Team Should Avoid Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy: Danish Kaneria

    Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria has said that the Indian team should avoid travelling to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy due to ongoing political tensions and security concerns between the neighboring nations. Speaking in an interview, Kaneria noted that the situation in Pakistan is unpredictable and the safety of players should be the top priority. He pointed out that did not travel to Pakistan for the recent Asia Cup due to security issues.

    While PCB has been upgrading cricket stadium infrastructure in Pakistan, Kaneria believes more work needs to be done to meet safety standards before hosting a big tournament. He acknowledged PCB's efforts but said venues must be of the highest calibre to host elite teams. With relations between India and Pakistan currently in a fragile state, Kaneria feels the BCCI will likely prefer a neutral venue like UAE to ensure the tournament goes ahead smoothly.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Bollywood star summer vacation outfit ideas and fashion inspiration
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Premier League clubs flex financial muscles on record-breaking transfer deadline day

    Northlines Northlines -
    Premier League Clubs Flex Financial Muscles on Busy Transfer...

    Major player transfers on final day of summer transfer window in England

    Northlines Northlines -
    Big moves on an eventful deadline day in the...

    Carlos Alcaraz stunned in US Open second round exit against Botic van de Zandschulp

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a major upset at this year's US Open,...

    R Ashwin picks MS Dhoni to lead his ultimate Indian Premier League dream XI

    Northlines Northlines -
    Veteran off-spinner R Ashwin recently unveiled the squad of...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bollywood star summer vacation outfit ideas and fashion inspiration

    Google and Tamil Nadu join hands to nurture inclusive AI growth

    DGTR Recommends Import Duties on Aluminium Foil from China to Protect...