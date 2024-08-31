Mohanlal comments on Hema Committee Report and AMMA resignations

“Mohanlal comments on Hema Committee Report for the first time since release”

Superstar Mohanlal recently broke his silence on the much talked about Hema Committee Report in Malayalam film industry. In his first interaction with media after resigning from the position of President of AMMA, the veteran actor welcomed the observations made by the committee.

Addressing journalists in Kochi, Mohanlal defended AMMA and said that it is more like a family rather than a trade union. He expressed that the state of Malayalam film industry is better than other film sectors. The actor stated that he has provided his statement to Hema Commission as an actor-producer. He supported the committee's findings and said authorities must take legal action against culprits.

Mohanlal claimed that Malayalam cinema is experiencing rising success across India and globe, gaining widespread recognition. He requested media to not damage the progressive industry. The actor urged for balanced reporting to ensure industry's growth continues smoothly.

When asked about resigning from AMMA and keeping silent for days, Mohanlal clarified that he was busy with post-production of his directorial debut film alongside his wife's medical procedure. He sidestepped questions on allegations but said he isn't part of any faction.

With key members resigning after sexual misconduct allegations on a few, AMMA was planning an internal meeting. However, with new complaints surfacing everyday, the committee is in a fix. Though five years late, the much awaited Hema Committee Report has finally shed light on the darkness hiding in industry for long.