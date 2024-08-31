Bollywood star summer vacation outfit ideas and fashion inspiration

Celebrity Summer Style Inspiration from their Global Getaways

As many Bollywood stars escape the Indian heat to vacation abroad this summer, their social media posts offer travel outfit inspiration worth taking note of. From laidback London looks to beachy Cape Town vibes, here are some fashion moments from their relaxing holidays worth emulating for your own trips.

Mira Kapoor has been delighting Instagramfollowers with her effortless outfits during a stay in London. One monochrome moment saw her pair a red silk shirt with matching accessories, beige sling bag and slip-on shoes – a bold yet comfortable ensemble perfect for sightseeing.

Alaya F's Greece pictures showcase versatile vacation style. With strappy maxi dresses, co-ord sets and layering strategies like coats over scarves, she mixes classic black boots with sneakers to maximize day-to-night outfit options regardless of shoes.

In Milan, Aditi Rao Hydari embraced a floral printed shirt with denim shorts and white sneakers – ideal for a holidays filled with activity. Kareena Kapoor impressed with a neon bikini and muted shirt coverup in Cape Town, proving one can look polished at the beach.

Bhumi Pednekar serves up swimwear style on Instagram, showcasing printed tops, crochet bralettes and mini skirts alongside hats and boho accessories that channel a carefree island aesthetic. These stars showcase outfits to take the worry out of packing for sunny getaways.