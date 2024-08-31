back to top
Search
    TechnologyGoogle and Tamil Nadu join hands to nurture inclusive AI growth
    Technology

    Google and Tamil Nadu join hands to nurture inclusive AI growth

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tech Giants Join Hands with Tamil Nadu to Foster AI Development

    In a move that could significantly boost artificial intelligence innovation in the state, Google has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to set up Tamil Nadu AI Labs. The collaboration aims to cultivate an AI-enabled ecosystem through various initiatives focused on start-up promotion, skills enhancement, and industrial adoption of scalable AI solutions.

    As per details, Google will partner with Guidance, the state's investment promotion agency, on key projects under the newly established AI facility. Areas of cooperation include providing start-ups access to advanced tech tools to develop their ideas and training individuals as well as enterprises on leveraging AI for inclusive growth. Google's wealth of expertise in AI coupled with the state government's support is expected to foster innovative solutions addressing societal problems.

    Welcoming the deal, Industries Minister Dr. TRB Rajaa remarked that the partnership marks a major step in transforming Tamil Nadu into a thriving hub for AI and electronics manufacturing. Beyond adopting emerging technologies, the focus is on harnessing their power to propel development.

    For its part, Google reiterated commitment to responsible AI development maximizing benefits while mitigating risks. It also emphasized the importance of collaboration across different groups to accelerate progress through tangible impacts. Amit Zavery, Google Cloud's VP overseeing platform, highlighted shared goals of enabling equitable progress via technical advancement.

    With this collaboration, the tech giant is exploring opportunities in areas like manufacturing of its Pixel phones, , rural sector revival, and more in the -friendly state. If realized, these plans could provide the necessary stimulus to Tamil Nadu's ambition of emerging as a leading AI destination.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    DGTR Recommends Import Duties on Aluminium Foil from China to Protect Domestic Industry
    Next article
    Bollywood star summer vacation outfit ideas and fashion inspiration
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    WhatsApp working on custom chat filters to better organize conversations

    Northlines Northlines -
    WhatsApp, one of the leading instant messaging services worldwide,...

    OpenAI Appoints Political Insider as Global Policy Lead to Strengthen Focus on AI Ethics

    Northlines Northlines -
    OpenAI, the San Francisco based AI safety startup known...

    Tech layoffs hit 27,000 in August as major firms scale back

    Northlines Northlines -
    Tech Job Cuts Hit New High in August as...

    Brazil’s Supreme Court Bans X (formerly Twitter), Imposes VPN Fines.

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a decision that has generated widespread discussion, Brazil's...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bollywood star summer vacation outfit ideas and fashion inspiration

    DGTR Recommends Import Duties on Aluminium Foil from China to Protect...

    India’s top Paralympic stars chase more glory on Day 3 of...