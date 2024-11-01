Former cricketers take a light-hearted dig at new IPL rule surrounding MS Dhoni

The IPL retention saw Chennai Super Kings retain captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni for the upcoming 2025 season. Dhoni's retention at Rs 4 crore sparked discussions due to the new uncapped player rule.

The rule states that players who haven't represented India in the last five years will be considered uncapped. Commenting on this, former cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Sanjay Manjrekar humorously pointed out how even they would now be seen as uncapped players according to the rule.

While praising Chennai's smart team planning, Kaif felt the rule was re-introduced emotionally to allow Dhoni another season of IPL action. Manjrekar joined in the light-hearted banter, saying the reincarnated Dhoni has led to the rule's reintroduction solely to keep him playing. He further jokingly commented that even Kaif and himself are now uncapped.

Both veteran cricketers seemed to make their points in good spirit, recognising the fan favorite status Dhoni holds. However, they also hinted this may have impacted the rule change formulation to some extent. Nonetheless, Chennai was applauded for capitalizing on the situation strategically during the retention and auction process.