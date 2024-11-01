When Will Indian Markets Conduct Muhurat Trading Session?

The stock exchanges in India will hold a unique one-hour trading session known as ‘Muhurat Trading' on the occasion of Diwali Laxmi Puja this year. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open for trading from 6 pm to 7 pm on Friday evening, with the pre-open session starting at 5:45 pm.

This special trading session marks the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year called Samvat 2081. Many traders and investors view Muhurat Trading as auspicious and place orders to seek blessings for prosperity in the coming year. The exchanges will allow trading in all market segments like equity, currency derivatives, commodities, equity futures and options, and securities lending during this one hour window.

Participation in Muhurat Trading has risen steadily over the past decade, reflecting the increased enthusiasm of market participants. According to an analysis by one brokerage firm, the markets have ended in negative territory only three times after Muhurat Trading in the last 10 years. This indicates a generally positive outlook for this symbolic trading occasion.

The exchanges aim to offer investors an opportunity to reap benefits by conducting trades during this culturally significant event. Market experts will closely track index movements and trading volume on the eve of Diwali to gain valuable insights. Muhurat Trading marks the beginning of the new financial year on auspicious timings.