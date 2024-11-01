New evidence emerges of rising black money in India’s property market

Investigations by tax authorities have uncovered previously unknown deposits of unaccounted wealth in India's booming property sector. According to officials, large sums of illicit cash have been invested in prime real estate across major cities over the last decade, distorting market valuations and pushing up housing costs.

While the full scale of the problem remains unclear, the latest discoveries suggest black money continues to seep into one of India's most important economic drivers despite ongoing government crackdowns. Analysts say stricter regulation and enforcement are needed to curb the flow of undisclosed funds and ensure the sector's sustained, transparent growth.

In one such case, tax inspectors probing the financial dealings of a reputed builder in Mumbai unearthed evidence the individual had accepted substantial payments off the books over the years. Documents and witness statements indicated a portion of the earnings from high-end residential projects in posh neighborhoods went unreported. Separately in Delhi, a months-long sting operation targeting shady property dealers led to the identification of a network using laundered cash to buy up flats off-plan.

Experts say demand from those seeking to launder or conceal ill-gotten wealth has artificially inflated real estate values, placing homes out of reach for regular income homeowners. Unless strong steps are taken, they warn, the sector risks becoming dependent on a hidden financial ecosystem operating outside the law. Regulators now face the delicate task of curbing unaccounted money flows while avoiding disruption to ongoing projects and transactions. Tougher know-your-customer norms and tighter oversight of shell companies are measures under consideration.

The incidents underscore the need for transparency and diligence across India's housing industry. With property prices already stretched in major cities, containing black money flows is crucial to ensuring ordinary families can afford dignified shelter and that the sector progresses on ethical, sustainable foundations. A comprehensive strategy of prevention, detection and deterrence could help achieve this while boosting overall economic health.