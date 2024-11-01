Jasprit Bumrah reflects on long journey with Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026

Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier fast bowler, has expressed his delight at being retained as Mumbai Indians' top pick for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. The champions signed Bumrah for Rs 18 crore, highlighting his importance to the franchise after over a decade together.

In a video released by MI, Bumrah looked back on his journey from a shy 19-year-old to a senior leader within the squad. He recalled learning from the legendary players in the early years and how his role has evolved to guiding the team's younger members. “No feeling is better than continuing this journey. I've grown so much both as a player and person since joining as a teenager,” Bumrah stated.

Despite MI finishing bottom last season under a new captain, Bumrah remains upbeat about their winning mentality. He stressed the importance of self-improvement over fixation on results. According to Bumrah, their past success was built upon honest analysis and seizing opportunities, which will be vital moving forward.

With 165 wickets in 133 games, Bumrah is MI's second-highest wicket-taker behind Lasith Malinga. He praised the intense atmosphere at Wankhede Stadium and sees himself as responsible for delivering whenever needed. Bumrah's meteoric rise mirrors MI's sustained excellence in the cash-rich league. Fans will be hoping for a return to form with these two icons at the forefront of the team once more.