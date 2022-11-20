Former bureaucrat Arun Goel appointed Election Commissioner

NEW DELHI, Nov 19: Former bureaucrat Arun Goel was on Saturday appointed as Commissioner.

A Punjab cadre officer of the 1985 batch, Goel will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the poll panel.

His appointment was announced by the government in a press statement.

Sushil Chandra had retired as the chief election commissioner in May this year after which Rajiv Kumar took charge.