Following cremation of peasant Shubhkaran Singh, farmer unions to decide future course of action this evening

Patiala, Mar 1: Following the cremation of 22-year-old farmer Shubhkaran Singh, who died during a protest at the Khanauri border on February 21, the farmer unions will decide the next course of action of the Dilli Chalo protest on Friday.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) would hold a meeting at the Shambhu border on Friday evening to decide the further course of action.

“The Centre is building a false narrative and trying to project the peacefully protesting farmers in bad light. It is not paying attention to our demands. As far as the Punjab government is concerned, we consider their stand doubtful. We are reviewing everything,” said Pandher.

He said the zero FIR had been registered by the state government under public pressure.

“It remains to be seen whether the state government pays tribute to Shubhkaran Singh during the Vidhan Sabha session. It would also be observed whether the state brings a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha and sends it to the Centre for implementing legal guarantee on MSP,” said Pandher.