138 smart city projects underway in Srinagar; 60 finished: GM

Rehan Qayoom Mir

Srinagar, Feb 29 (KNO): Over 138 smart city projects are currently underway in Srinagar city, with more than 60 already completed, according to the General Manager, Planning & Urban Development, Smart City Srinagar, Anuj Malhotra.

He said the remaining projects are progressing as scheduled and are expected to be finished on time, ensuring the city's transformation into a picturesque locale.

Speaking with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Malhotra said they are hopeful of the timely completion of all projects. “We are hopeful that Srinagar will be beautiful once the projects are completed,” he said.

Providing further details, the General Manager said the work on smart city projects is in full swing and nearly in two to three months, many of the projects will be completed.

Malhotra said over 60 projects have already been concluded and the rest are in advanced stages of development. “The ongoing projects are approximately 70 to 80% complete, and we are hopeful that all the projects will be completed on time,” he said.

About the inauguration of projects, Anuj said it might take a few months. “We will ensure that no project misses its deadline.”

The CEO, Smart City Srinagar, Dr Owais Ahmed, recently conducted a surprise inspection of the ongoing smart city projects in Shahar-e-Khaas, Srinagar during night hours and reviewed the progress made at various project sites