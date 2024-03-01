Pakistani singer slaps comedian over ‘honeymoon’ question on live show, netizens say ‘not so funny, it’s scripted’

New Delhi, Mar 1: Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor was seen slapping comedian Sherry Nanha while they got into heated arguments during a Live show.

The singer, who had appeared on “Public Demand” as a guest, lost her cool after the comedian asked her a question about “honeymoon”.

The video which has now gone viral shows Nanha jokingly asking, “After we get married, Shazia, I will immediately take you to Monte Carlo for our honeymoon. Could you let me know which class you want to attend?,” Manzoor lost her cool and got into an altercation with him.

The singer slapped the comedian multiple times and referred to him as a “third-class” individual.

“Last time I portrayed my act as a prank and covered it up but this time I am serious, Is this how you talk with the ladies? you are saying ‘Honeymoon’. This is how you talk to women?”

Soon, host Mohsin Abbas Haider intervened and told Nanha to stick to his script. The singer was seen storming out of the studio and swore to never appear on the show again.

However, the netizens could not believe what they saw in the show prompting many to question whether it was scripted.

“Probably, that has been produced or adapted for the stage and contrived for a desired impression! speculated one observer. “It turned out to be a prank in the end.”

Another commented, “Naah it’s Scripted.”